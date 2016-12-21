Leading stocks in today’s market: Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Specialty Retail, Other has a market capitalization valued at Specialty Retail, Other. As the outstanding stock of Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ:TSCO Specialty Retail, Other is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Tractor Supply Company TSCO Specialty Retail, Other. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:TSCO Specialty Retail, Other and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Specialty Retail, Other has a Price Earning Ratio of 24.76, which in return shows a value of 22.2 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ:TSCO is valued at 1.97 with a P/S value of 1.57.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Specialty Retail, Other prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.23% that has a Payout Ratio of 27.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.16, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 12.70%. Tractor Supply Company TSCO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.54% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 21.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.60% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ:TSCO Specialty Retail, Other is currently valued at 16.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 26.50%. The Current Ratio of Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ:TSCO Specialty Retail, Other is 2.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.21 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.22.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Specialty Retail, Other exhibits an Operating Margin of 10.30% and a Gross Margin of 34.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 10.18% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.03%.

The current Stock Price for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Specialty Retail, Other is 77.75 with a change in price of -0.46%. Tractor Supply Company TSCO showed a Day High of -0.49% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 26.89%. Its 52-Week High was -19.32% and 52-Week Low was 26.89%.