Leading stocks in today’s market: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a market capitalization valued at Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. As the outstanding stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated NYSE:TDG Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TDG Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 24.01, which in return shows a value of 18.3 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for TransDigm Group Incorporated NYSE:TDG is valued at 2.33 with a P/S value of 4.24.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 10.4, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 32.50%. TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.40% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 30.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.31% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for TransDigm Group Incorporated NYSE:TDG Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is currently valued at 6.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.40%. The Current Ratio of TransDigm Group Incorporated NYSE:TDG Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 3.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 40.00% and a Gross Margin of 55.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 18.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -3.31% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.15%.

The current Stock Price for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 249.9 with a change in price of 0.06%. TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG showed a Day High of -9.89% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.28%. Its 52-Week High was -9.89% and 52-Week Low was 51.13%.

