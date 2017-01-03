Leading stocks in today’s market: Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Entertainment – Diversified has a market capitalization valued at Entertainment – Diversified. As the outstanding stock of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. NASDAQ:FOXA Entertainment – Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. FOXA Entertainment – Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:FOXA Entertainment – Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Entertainment – Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.35, which in return shows a value of 13.16 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. NASDAQ:FOXA is valued at 1.46 with a P/S value of 1.86.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Entertainment – Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.28% that has a Payout Ratio of 31.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.53, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -63.90%. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. FOXA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.28% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.57% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. NASDAQ:FOXA Entertainment – Diversified is currently valued at 6.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.10%. The Current Ratio of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. NASDAQ:FOXA Entertainment – Diversified is 2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.38 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.41.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Entertainment – Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 15.60% and a Gross Margin of 37.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.25% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.44%.

The current Stock Price for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Entertainment – Diversified is 28.04 with a change in price of -0.85%. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. FOXA showed a Day High of -7.82% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.47%. Its 52-Week High was -9.58% and 52-Week Low was 25.37%.