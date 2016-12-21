Leading stocks in today’s market: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Meat Products has a market capitalization valued at Meat Products. As the outstanding stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. NYSE:TSN Meat Products is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN Meat Products. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TSN Meat Products and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Meat Products has a Price Earning Ratio of 13.65, which in return shows a value of 12.44 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Tyson Foods, Inc. NYSE:TSN is valued at 0.6 with a P/S value of 0.6.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Meat Products prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.45% that has a Payout Ratio of 14.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.53, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 53.50%. Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.22% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 17.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 22.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Tyson Foods, Inc. NYSE:TSN Meat Products is currently valued at 7.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.60%. The Current Ratio of Tyson Foods, Inc. NYSE:TSN Meat Products is 1.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.65 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.65.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Meat Products exhibits an Operating Margin of 7.70% and a Gross Margin of 12.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -5.13% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -8.60%.

The current Stock Price for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Meat Products is 61.93 with a change in price of 0.05%. Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN showed a Day High of -14.70% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.58%. Its 52-Week High was -19.31% and 52-Week Low was 28.97%.