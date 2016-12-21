Leading stocks in today’s market: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Regional – Midwest Banks has a market capitalization valued at Regional – Midwest Banks. As the outstanding stock of U.S. Bancorp NYSE:USB Regional – Midwest Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of U.S. Bancorp USB Regional – Midwest Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:USB Regional – Midwest Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Regional – Midwest Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.28, which in return shows a value of 15.28 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for U.S. Bancorp NYSE:USB is valued at 3.26 with a P/S value of 6.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Regional – Midwest Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.13% that has a Payout Ratio of 32.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.23, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 2.80%. U.S. Bancorp USB measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.27% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 12.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for U.S. Bancorp NYSE:USB Regional – Midwest Banks is currently valued at 1.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.70%. The Current Ratio of U.S. Bancorp NYSE:USB Regional – Midwest Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.9 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.9.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Regional – Midwest Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 78.00% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 43.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 10.24% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 21.58%.

The current Stock Price for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Regional – Midwest Banks is 52.3 with a change in price of -0.46%. U.S. Bancorp USB showed a Day High of -0.72% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 23.44%. Its 52-Week High was -0.72% and 52-Week Low was 43.86%.