Leading stocks in today’s market: ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Specialty Retail, Other has a market capitalization valued at Specialty Retail, Other. As the outstanding stock of ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. NASDAQ:ULTA Specialty Retail, Other is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. ULTA Specialty Retail, Other. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ULTA Specialty Retail, Other and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Specialty Retail, Other has a Price Earning Ratio of 43.71, which in return shows a value of 32.61 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. NASDAQ:ULTA is valued at 2.06 with a P/S value of 3.5.

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Specialty Retail, Other prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.97, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 25.10%. ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. ULTA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 24.80% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 33.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 21.24% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. NASDAQ:ULTA Specialty Retail, Other is currently valued at 16.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 22.10%. The Current Ratio of ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. NASDAQ:ULTA Specialty Retail, Other is 2.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Specialty Retail, Other exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.20% and a Gross Margin of 36.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.35% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.91%.

The current Stock Price for ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Specialty Retail, Other is 260.86 with a change in price of -0.01%. ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. ULTA showed a Day High of -4.79% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.87%. Its 52-Week High was -6.38% and 52-Week Low was 77.73%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

