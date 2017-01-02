Leading stocks in today’s market: Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. As the outstanding stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. NYSE:UGP Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. UGP Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:UGP Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.72, which in return shows a value of 24.6 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. NYSE:UGP is valued at 1.85 with a P/S value of 0.48.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.41% that has a Payout Ratio of 26.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.91, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 21.40%. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. UGP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.91% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 13.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.25% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. NYSE:UGP Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is currently valued at 7.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.20%. The Current Ratio of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. NYSE:UGP Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 2.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.86 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.07.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.00% and a Gross Margin of 9.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.26% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.10%.

The current Stock Price for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 20.74 with a change in price of -0.48%. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. UGP showed a Day High of -11.06% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.84%. Its 52-Week High was -14.93% and 52-Week Low was 64.18%.