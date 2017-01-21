Leading stocks in today’s market: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

0 Comment , , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing has a market capitalization valued at Textile – Apparel Clothing. As the outstanding stock of Under Armour, Inc. NYSE:UAA Textile – Apparel Clothing is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Under Armour, Inc. UAA Textile – Apparel Clothing. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:UAA Textile – Apparel Clothing and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing has a Price Earning Ratio of 42.24, which in return shows a value of 42.12 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Under Armour, Inc. NYSE:UAA is valued at 2.09 with a P/S value of 2.58.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.69, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 11.00%. Under Armour, Inc. UAA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 15.03% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 43.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 20.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Under Armour, Inc. NYSE:UAA Textile – Apparel Clothing is currently valued at 6.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.90%. The Current Ratio of Under Armour, Inc. NYSE:UAA Textile – Apparel Clothing is 2.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.41 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.56.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing exhibits an Operating Margin of 9.20% and a Gross Margin of 47.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -5.63% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -22.05%.

The current Stock Price for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing is 29.02 with a change in price of -0.62%. Under Armour, Inc. UAA showed a Day High of -13.24% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 0.87%. Its 52-Week High was -39.48% and 52-Week Low was 0.87%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment