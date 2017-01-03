Leading stocks in today’s market: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing has a market capitalization valued at Textile – Apparel Clothing. As the outstanding stock of Under Armour, Inc. NYSE:UAA Textile – Apparel Clothing is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Under Armour, Inc. UAA Textile – Apparel Clothing. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:UAA Textile – Apparel Clothing and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing has a Price Earning Ratio of 42.29, which in return shows a value of 42.16 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Under Armour, Inc. NYSE:UAA is valued at 2.09 with a P/S value of 2.54.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.69, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 11.00%. Under Armour, Inc. UAA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 15.03% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 43.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 20.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Under Armour, Inc. NYSE:UAA Textile – Apparel Clothing is currently valued at 6.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.90%. The Current Ratio of Under Armour, Inc. NYSE:UAA Textile – Apparel Clothing is 2.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.41 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.56.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing exhibits an Operating Margin of 9.20% and a Gross Margin of 47.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -8.07% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -23.55%.

The current Stock Price for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing is 29.05 with a change in price of -0.62%. Under Armour, Inc. UAA showed a Day High of -25.74% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 0.03%. Its 52-Week High was -39.42% and 52-Week Low was 0.03%.