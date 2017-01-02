Leading stocks in today’s market: Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Personal Products has a market capitalization valued at Personal Products. As the outstanding stock of Unilever PLC NYSE:UL Personal Products is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Unilever PLC UL Personal Products. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:UL Personal Products and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Personal Products has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.46, which in return shows a value of 19.43 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Unilever PLC NYSE:UL is valued at 4.68 with a P/S value of 2.2.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Personal Products prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.49% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of 1.81, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -4.20%. Unilever PLC UL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.89% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 4.80% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Unilever PLC NYSE:UL Personal Products is currently valued at *TBA. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 18.50%. The Current Ratio of Unilever PLC NYSE:UL Personal Products is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Personal Products exhibits an Operating Margin of *TBA and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of *TBA. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.60% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.92%.

The current Stock Price for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Personal Products is 40.7 with a change in price of 0.44%. Unilever PLC UL showed a Day High of -4.10% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.50%. Its 52-Week High was -16.18% and 52-Week Low was 5.50%.