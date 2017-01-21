Leading stocks in today’s market: Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Railroads has a market capitalization valued at Railroads. As the outstanding stock of Union Pacific Corporation NYSE:UNP Railroads is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Union Pacific Corporation UNP Railroads. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:UNP Railroads and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Railroads has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.77, which in return shows a value of 19.41 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Union Pacific Corporation NYSE:UNP is valued at 3.22 with a P/S value of 4.51.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Railroads prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.23% that has a Payout Ratio of 43.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.99, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -4.50%. Union Pacific Corporation UNP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.76% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 14.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.76% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Union Pacific Corporation NYSE:UNP Railroads is currently valued at 7.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 14.80%. The Current Ratio of Union Pacific Corporation NYSE:UNP Railroads is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.75 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.77.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Railroads exhibits an Operating Margin of 36.20% and a Gross Margin of 81.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 21.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.51% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 17.78%.

The current Stock Price for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Railroads is 108.6 with a change in price of 2.22%. Union Pacific Corporation UNP showed a Day High of -0.35% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 24.31%. Its 52-Week High was -0.35% and 52-Week Low was 66.09%.