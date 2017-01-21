Leading stocks in today’s market: United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Major Airlines has a market capitalization valued at Major Airlines. As the outstanding stock of United Continental Holdings, Inc. NYSE:UAL Major Airlines is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of United Continental Holdings, Inc. UAL Major Airlines. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:UAL Major Airlines and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Major Airlines has a Price Earning Ratio of 9.24, which in return shows a value of 11.33 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for United Continental Holdings, Inc. NYSE:UAL is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.65.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Major Airlines prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 8.14, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 281.00%. United Continental Holdings, Inc. UAL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -22.50% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 59.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -12.86% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for United Continental Holdings, Inc. NYSE:UAL Major Airlines is currently valued at 6.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 24.90%. The Current Ratio of United Continental Holdings, Inc. NYSE:UAL Major Airlines is 0.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.23 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.36.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Major Airlines exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.10% and a Gross Margin of 34.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.63% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 38.93%.

The current Stock Price for United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Major Airlines is 75.24 with a change in price of 1.65%. United Continental Holdings, Inc. UAL showed a Day High of -2.03% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 30.74%. Its 52-Week High was -2.03% and 52-Week Low was 101.12%.