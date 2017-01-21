Leading stocks in today’s market: United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Air Delivery & Freight Services has a market capitalization valued at Air Delivery & Freight Services. As the outstanding stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. NYSE:UPS Air Delivery & Freight Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS Air Delivery & Freight Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:UPS Air Delivery & Freight Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Air Delivery & Freight Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.52, which in return shows a value of 18.64 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for United Parcel Service, Inc. NYSE:UPS is valued at 2.29 with a P/S value of 1.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Air Delivery & Freight Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.71% that has a Payout Ratio of 54.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.6, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 62.90%. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.98% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 9.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.96% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for United Parcel Service, Inc. NYSE:UPS Air Delivery & Freight Services is currently valued at 13.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 30.80%. The Current Ratio of United Parcel Service, Inc. NYSE:UPS Air Delivery & Freight Services is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 4.19 with the Total Debt/Equity of 5.59.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Air Delivery & Freight Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.20% and a Gross Margin of 81.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.36% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.39%.

The current Stock Price for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Air Delivery & Freight Services is 114.96 with a change in price of 0.60%. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS showed a Day High of -4.55% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.23%. Its 52-Week High was -4.55% and 52-Week Low was 35.65%.