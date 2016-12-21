Leading stocks in today’s market: United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a market capitalization valued at Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. As the outstanding stock of United Technologies Corporation NYSE:UTX Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of United Technologies Corporation UTX Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:UTX Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 24.28, which in return shows a value of 16.84 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for United Technologies Corporation NYSE:UTX is valued at 3.62 with a P/S value of 1.6.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.39% that has a Payout Ratio of 29.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.56, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -32.00%. United Technologies Corporation UTX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -0.48% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -11.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.71% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for United Technologies Corporation NYSE:UTX Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is currently valued at 8.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.80%. The Current Ratio of United Technologies Corporation NYSE:UTX Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.69 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.78.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.20% and a Gross Margin of 27.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.83% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.28%.

The current Stock Price for United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 110.86 with a change in price of 0.19%. United Technologies Corporation UTX showed a Day High of -0.75% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.26%. Its 52-Week High was -0.75% and 52-Week Low was 36.47%.

