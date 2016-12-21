Leading stocks in today’s market: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Hospitals has a market capitalization valued at Hospitals. As the outstanding stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. NYSE:UHS Hospitals is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS Hospitals. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:UHS Hospitals and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Hospitals has a Price Earning Ratio of 15, which in return shows a value of 13.2 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Universal Health Services, Inc. NYSE:UHS is valued at 1.8 with a P/S value of 1.09.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Hospitals prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.38% that has a Payout Ratio of 5.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 7.09, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 24.60%. Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.71% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 23.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.32% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Universal Health Services, Inc. NYSE:UHS Hospitals is currently valued at 7.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.30%. The Current Ratio of Universal Health Services, Inc. NYSE:UHS Hospitals is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.81 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Hospitals exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.40% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -10.77% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -14.89%.

The current Stock Price for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Hospitals is 106.82 with a change in price of 0.42%. Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS showed a Day High of -17.26% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.12%. Its 52-Week High was -23.39% and 52-Week Low was 7.12%.