Leading stocks in today’s market: Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. As the outstanding stock of Valero Energy Corporation NYSE:VLO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Valero Energy Corporation VLO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:VLO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a Price Earning Ratio of 14, which in return shows a value of 12.47 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Valero Energy Corporation NYSE:VLO is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.41.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.62% that has a Payout Ratio of 48.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.73, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 14.50%. Valero Energy Corporation VLO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 45.49% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 37.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -11.39% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Valero Energy Corporation NYSE:VLO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is currently valued at 4.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.10%. The Current Ratio of Valero Energy Corporation NYSE:VLO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 2.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.39 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.44.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.90% and a Gross Margin of 14.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.09% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.49%.

The current Stock Price for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 66.24 with a change in price of 0.26%. Valero Energy Corporation VLO showed a Day High of -7.23% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 16.14%. Its 52-Week High was -7.23% and 52-Week Low was 44.22%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment