Leading stocks in today’s market: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Business Services has a market capitalization valued at Business Services. As the outstanding stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. NASDAQ:VRSK Business Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK Business Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:VRSK Business Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Business Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 30.91, which in return shows a value of 24.55 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Verisk Analytics, Inc. NASDAQ:VRSK is valued at 3.19 with a P/S value of 6.69.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Business Services prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.67, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 37.40%. Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.65% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 18.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Verisk Analytics, Inc. NASDAQ:VRSK Business Services is currently valued at 11.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.70%. The Current Ratio of Verisk Analytics, Inc. NASDAQ:VRSK Business Services is 0.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.54 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.55.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Business Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 38.00% and a Gross Margin of 64.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 29.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.54% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.35%.

The current Stock Price for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Business Services is 82.62 with a change in price of 0.30%. Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK showed a Day High of -2.63% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.11%. Its 52-Week High was -3.93% and 52-Week Low was 27.52%.