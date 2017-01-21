Leading stocks in today’s market: Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Entertainment – Diversified has a market capitalization valued at Entertainment – Diversified. As the outstanding stock of Viacom, Inc. NASDAQ:VIAB Entertainment – Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Viacom, Inc. VIAB Entertainment – Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:VIAB Entertainment – Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Entertainment – Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 11.15, which in return shows a value of 9.87 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Viacom, Inc. NASDAQ:VIAB is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.29.

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Entertainment – Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.99% that has a Payout Ratio of 38.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.61, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -23.80%. Viacom, Inc. VIAB measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.12% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 0.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -3.15% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Viacom, Inc. NASDAQ:VIAB Entertainment – Diversified is currently valued at 6.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.40%. The Current Ratio of Viacom, Inc. NASDAQ:VIAB Entertainment – Diversified is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.78 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.79.

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Entertainment – Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 20.20% and a Gross Margin of 46.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.77% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.28%.

The current Stock Price for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Entertainment – Diversified is 40.23 with a change in price of 1.08%. Viacom, Inc. VIAB showed a Day High of 0.05% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 18.53%. Its 52-Week High was -12.86% and 52-Week Low was 37.84%.