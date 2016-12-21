Leading stocks in today’s market: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Credit Services has a market capitalization valued at Credit Services. As the outstanding stock of Visa Inc. NYSE:V Credit Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Visa Inc. V Credit Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:V Credit Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Credit Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 37.97, which in return shows a value of 20.51 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Visa Inc. NYSE:V is valued at 2.31 with a P/S value of 12.27.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Credit Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.84% that has a Payout Ratio of 22.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.06, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -19.60%. Visa Inc. V measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 16.35% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 9.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 16.47% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Visa Inc. NYSE:V Credit Services is currently valued at 10.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.60%. The Current Ratio of Visa Inc. NYSE:V Credit Services is 1.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.58 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.58.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Credit Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 52.30% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 39.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.63% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.87%.

The current Stock Price for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Credit Services is 78.19 with a change in price of -0.22%. Visa Inc. V showed a Day High of -6.68% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.02%. Its 52-Week High was -6.68% and 52-Week Low was 19.15%.

