Leading stocks in today’s market: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Technical & System Software has a market capitalization valued at Technical & System Software. As the outstanding stock of VMware, Inc. NYSE:VMW Technical & System Software is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of VMware, Inc. VMW Technical & System Software. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:VMW Technical & System Software and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Technical & System Software has a Price Earning Ratio of 29.9, which in return shows a value of 16.79 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for VMware, Inc. NYSE:VMW is valued at 2.92 with a P/S value of 4.7.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Technical & System Software prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.63, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 14.80%. VMware, Inc. VMW measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.45% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 22.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.25% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for VMware, Inc. NYSE:VMW Technical & System Software is currently valued at 7.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.40%. The Current Ratio of VMware, Inc. NYSE:VMW Technical & System Software is 2.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.18 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.18.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Technical & System Software exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.40% and a Gross Margin of 84.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 16.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.12% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.46%.

The current Stock Price for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Technical & System Software is 78.73 with a change in price of -0.48%. VMware, Inc. VMW showed a Day High of -5.14% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.37%. Its 52-Week High was -5.14% and 52-Week Low was 82.03%.