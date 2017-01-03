Leading stocks in today’s market: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) REIT – Diversified has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Diversified. As the outstanding stock of Vornado Realty Trust NYSE:VNO REIT – Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Vornado Realty Trust VNO REIT – Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:VNO REIT – Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) REIT – Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 50.27, which in return shows a value of 56.42 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Vornado Realty Trust NYSE:VNO is valued at 3.17 with a P/S value of 7.71.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) REIT – Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.41% that has a Payout Ratio of 117.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.08, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 214.30%. Vornado Realty Trust VNO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 46.59% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 0.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 15.86% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Vornado Realty Trust NYSE:VNO REIT – Diversified is currently valued at 1.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.10%. The Current Ratio of Vornado Realty Trust NYSE:VNO REIT – Diversified is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.12 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.12.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) REIT – Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 23.20% and a Gross Margin of 59.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 16.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.41% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.28%.

The current Stock Price for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) REIT – Diversified is 104.37 with a change in price of 1.48%. Vornado Realty Trust VNO showed a Day High of -1.45% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 20.87%. Its 52-Week High was -2.70% and 52-Week Low was 34.92%.

