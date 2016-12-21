Leading stocks in today’s market: W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Industrial Equipment Wholesale has a market capitalization valued at Industrial Equipment Wholesale. As the outstanding stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. NYSE:GWW Industrial Equipment Wholesale is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW Industrial Equipment Wholesale. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:GWW Industrial Equipment Wholesale and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Industrial Equipment Wholesale has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.48, which in return shows a value of 20.11 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for W.W. Grainger, Inc. NYSE:GWW is valued at 4.21 with a P/S value of 1.4.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Industrial Equipment Wholesale prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.04% that has a Payout Ratio of 42.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 11.12, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 1.10%. W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.41% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.10% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for W.W. Grainger, Inc. NYSE:GWW Industrial Equipment Wholesale is currently valued at 11.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 19.60%. The Current Ratio of W.W. Grainger, Inc. NYSE:GWW Industrial Equipment Wholesale is 2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.92 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Industrial Equipment Wholesale exhibits an Operating Margin of 11.80% and a Gross Margin of 40.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.43% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.30%.

The current Stock Price for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Industrial Equipment Wholesale is 239.14 with a change in price of 0.10%. W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW showed a Day High of -0.66% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 19.11%. Its 52-Week High was -0.66% and 52-Week Low was 38.33%.