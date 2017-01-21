Leading stocks in today’s market: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Drug Stores has a market capitalization valued at Drug Stores. As the outstanding stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. NASDAQ:WBA Drug Stores is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA Drug Stores. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:WBA Drug Stores and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Drug Stores has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.61, which in return shows a value of 14.83 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. NASDAQ:WBA is valued at 1.71 with a P/S value of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Drug Stores prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.84% that has a Payout Ratio of 38.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.78, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -4.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.22% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 5.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.60% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. NASDAQ:WBA Drug Stores is currently valued at 5.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.20%. The Current Ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. NASDAQ:WBA Drug Stores is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.61 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Drug Stores exhibits an Operating Margin of 5.10% and a Gross Margin of 25.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.71% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.67%.

The current Stock Price for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Drug Stores is 81.72 with a change in price of -2.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA showed a Day High of -7.14% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.59%. Its 52-Week High was -7.14% and 52-Week Low was 16.42%.