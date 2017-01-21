Leading stocks in today’s market: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Waste Management has a market capitalization valued at Waste Management. As the outstanding stock of Waste Connections, Inc. NYSE:WCN Waste Management is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Waste Connections, Inc. WCN Waste Management. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:WCN Waste Management and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Waste Management has a Price Earning Ratio of 40.63, which in return shows a value of 26.65 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Waste Connections, Inc. NYSE:WCN is valued at 3.79 with a P/S value of 7.15.

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Waste Management prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.90% that has a Payout Ratio of 52.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.96, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 1.80%. Waste Connections, Inc. WCN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 20.04% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 7.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.73% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Waste Connections, Inc. NYSE:WCN Waste Management is currently valued at 3.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.00%. The Current Ratio of Waste Connections, Inc. NYSE:WCN Waste Management is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.4 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.4.

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Waste Management exhibits an Operating Margin of 9.90% and a Gross Margin of 36.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 5.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.41% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.28%.

The current Stock Price for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Waste Management is 79.67 with a change in price of -0.08%. Waste Connections, Inc. WCN showed a Day High of -2.82% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.88%. Its 52-Week High was -2.82% and 52-Week Low was 48.77%.