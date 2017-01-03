Leading stocks in today’s market: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Waste Management has a market capitalization valued at Waste Management. As the outstanding stock of Waste Management, Inc. NYSE:WM Waste Management is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Waste Management, Inc. WM Waste Management. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:WM Waste Management and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Waste Management has a Price Earning Ratio of 28.36, which in return shows a value of 22.45 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Waste Management, Inc. NYSE:WM is valued at 2.68 with a P/S value of 2.34.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Waste Management prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.40% that has a Payout Ratio of 64.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.5, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -40.80%. Waste Management, Inc. WM measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.37% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -3.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.58% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Waste Management, Inc. NYSE:WM Waste Management is currently valued at 5.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.30%. The Current Ratio of Waste Management, Inc. NYSE:WM Waste Management is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.65 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.73.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Waste Management exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.20% and a Gross Margin of 45.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.86% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.11%.

The current Stock Price for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Waste Management is 70.91 with a change in price of -0.14%. Waste Management, Inc. WM showed a Day High of -1.21% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.81%. Its 52-Week High was -1.21% and 52-Week Low was 44.54%.