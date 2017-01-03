Leading stocks in today’s market: Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) Foreign Money Center Banks has a market capitalization valued at Foreign Money Center Banks. As the outstanding stock of Westpac Banking Corporation NYSE:WBK Foreign Money Center Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Westpac Banking Corporation WBK Foreign Money Center Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:WBK Foreign Money Center Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) Foreign Money Center Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 14.95, which in return shows a value of 12.39 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Westpac Banking Corporation NYSE:WBK is valued at 2.99 with a P/S value of 3.48.

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) Foreign Money Center Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 5.75% that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.57, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -12.20%. Westpac Banking Corporation WBK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.70% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -0.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Westpac Banking Corporation NYSE:WBK Foreign Money Center Banks is currently valued at 0.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.80%. The Current Ratio of Westpac Banking Corporation NYSE:WBK Foreign Money Center Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 3.2 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) Foreign Money Center Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 44.10% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 23.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.13% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.63%.

The current Stock Price for Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) Foreign Money Center Banks is 23.48 with a change in price of -0.72%. Westpac Banking Corporation WBK showed a Day High of -3.33% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.57%. Its 52-Week High was -7.27% and 52-Week Low was 18.41%.