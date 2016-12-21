Leading stocks in today’s market: WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Packaging & Containers has a market capitalization valued at Packaging & Containers. As the outstanding stock of WestRock Company NYSE:WRK Packaging & Containers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of WestRock Company WRK Packaging & Containers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:WRK Packaging & Containers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Packaging & Containers has a Price Earning Ratio of 91.11, which in return shows a value of 16.71 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for WestRock Company NYSE:WRK is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.92.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Packaging & Containers prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.05% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of 0.58, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -79.60%. WestRock Company WRK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.90% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -15.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -1.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for WestRock Company NYSE:WRK Packaging & Containers is currently valued at -1.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.20%. The Current Ratio of WestRock Company NYSE:WRK Packaging & Containers is 1.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.56 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.6.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Packaging & Containers exhibits an Operating Margin of 3.10% and a Gross Margin of 19.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -2.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.94% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 22.30%.

The current Stock Price for WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Packaging & Containers is 52.69 with a change in price of 0.40%. WestRock Company WRK showed a Day High of -1.62% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 21.29%. Its 52-Week High was -1.62% and 52-Week Low was 81.91%.