Leading stocks in today’s market: Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) Lumber, Wood Production has a market capitalization valued at Lumber, Wood Production. As the outstanding stock of Weyerhaeuser Co. NYSE:WY Lumber, Wood Production is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Weyerhaeuser Co. WY Lumber, Wood Production. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:WY Lumber, Wood Production and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) Lumber, Wood Production has a Price Earning Ratio of 53.92, which in return shows a value of 26.65 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Weyerhaeuser Co. NYSE:WY is valued at 10.78 with a P/S value of 3.49.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) Lumber, Wood Production prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.12% that has a Payout Ratio of 170.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.56, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -36.40%. Weyerhaeuser Co. WY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 43.27% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -25.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Weyerhaeuser Co. NYSE:WY Lumber, Wood Production is currently valued at 2.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.10%. The Current Ratio of Weyerhaeuser Co. NYSE:WY Lumber, Wood Production is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.74 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.96.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) Lumber, Wood Production exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.90% and a Gross Margin of 22.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.00% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.46%.

The current Stock Price for Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) Lumber, Wood Production is 30.09 with a change in price of -0.86%. Weyerhaeuser Co. WY showed a Day High of -9.59% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.28%. Its 52-Week High was -9.59% and 52-Week Low was 42.13%.