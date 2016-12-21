Leading stocks in today’s market: Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Appliances has a market capitalization valued at Appliances. As the outstanding stock of Whirlpool Corporation NYSE:WHR Appliances is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Whirlpool Corporation WHR Appliances. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:WHR Appliances and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Appliances has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.53, which in return shows a value of 11.14 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Whirlpool Corporation NYSE:WHR is valued at 1.18 with a P/S value of 0.65.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Appliances prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.25% that has a Payout Ratio of 32.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 11.45, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 20.30%. Whirlpool Corporation WHR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.77% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 4.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 13.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Whirlpool Corporation NYSE:WHR Appliances is currently valued at 4.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.30%. The Current Ratio of Whirlpool Corporation NYSE:WHR Appliances is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.74 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.08.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Appliances exhibits an Operating Margin of 6.80% and a Gross Margin of 18.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 11.98% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.75%.

The current Stock Price for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Appliances is 182.55 with a change in price of 2.60%. Whirlpool Corporation WHR showed a Day High of 0.92% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 25.87%. Its 52-Week High was -4.87% and 52-Week Low was 51.19%.