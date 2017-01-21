Leading stocks in today’s market: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) Insurance Brokers has a market capitalization valued at Insurance Brokers. As the outstanding stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company NASDAQ:WLTW Insurance Brokers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WLTW Insurance Brokers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:WLTW Insurance Brokers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) Insurance Brokers has a Price Earning Ratio of 74.69, which in return shows a value of 14.81 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company NASDAQ:WLTW is valued at 1.3 with a P/S value of 2.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) Insurance Brokers prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.52% that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.69, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 2.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WLTW measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.53% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -5.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 57.30% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company NASDAQ:WLTW Insurance Brokers is currently valued at 0.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.40%. The Current Ratio of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company NASDAQ:WLTW Insurance Brokers is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.3 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) Insurance Brokers exhibits an Operating Margin of 6.70% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.38% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.08%.

The current Stock Price for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) Insurance Brokers is 126.07 with a change in price of 0.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WLTW showed a Day High of -1.39% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 9.04%. Its 52-Week High was -5.13% and 52-Week Low was 23.03%.