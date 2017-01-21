Leading stocks in today’s market: Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Application Software has a market capitalization valued at Application Software. As the outstanding stock of Workday, Inc. NYSE:WDAY Application Software is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Workday, Inc. WDAY Application Software. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:WDAY Application Software and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Application Software has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 293.12 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Workday, Inc. NYSE:WDAY is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 11.18.

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Application Software prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -1.85, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -13.00%. Workday, Inc. WDAY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 933.33% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -50.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 50.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Workday, Inc. NYSE:WDAY Application Software is currently valued at -13.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -16.20%. The Current Ratio of Workday, Inc. NYSE:WDAY Application Software is 2.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.46 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Application Software exhibits an Operating Margin of -24.60% and a Gross Margin of 68.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -26.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.35% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.38%.

The current Stock Price for Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Application Software is 81.78 with a change in price of -0.32%. Workday, Inc. WDAY showed a Day High of -5.76% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 24.30%. Its 52-Week High was -12.39% and 52-Week Low was 72.82%.