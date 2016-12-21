Leading stocks in today’s market: Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Electric Utilities has a market capitalization valued at Electric Utilities. As the outstanding stock of Xcel Energy Inc. NYSE:XEL Electric Utilities is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Electric Utilities. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:XEL Electric Utilities and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Electric Utilities has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.89, which in return shows a value of 17.72 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Xcel Energy Inc. NYSE:XEL is valued at 3.35 with a P/S value of 1.9.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Electric Utilities prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.32% that has a Payout Ratio of 61.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.17, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -4.40%. Xcel Energy Inc. XEL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.09% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.65% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Xcel Energy Inc. NYSE:XEL Electric Utilities is currently valued at 2.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.90%. The Current Ratio of Xcel Energy Inc. NYSE:XEL Electric Utilities is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.22 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.32.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Electric Utilities exhibits an Operating Margin of 20.00% and a Gross Margin of 93.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.67% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.16%.

The current Stock Price for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Electric Utilities is 40.98 with a change in price of 0.00%. Xcel Energy Inc. XEL showed a Day High of -1.96% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.84%. Its 52-Week High was -9.03% and 52-Week Low was 20.66%.