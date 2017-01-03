Leading stocks in today’s market: Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits. As the outstanding stock of Xilinx, Inc. NASDAQ:XLNX Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Xilinx, Inc. XLNX Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:XLNX Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits has a Price Earning Ratio of 26.59, which in return shows a value of 25.56 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Xilinx, Inc. NASDAQ:XLNX is valued at 3.47 with a P/S value of 6.69.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.19% that has a Payout Ratio of 54.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.27, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -12.70%. Xilinx, Inc. XLNX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.45% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -3.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.67% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Xilinx, Inc. NASDAQ:XLNX Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is currently valued at 12.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 14.00%. The Current Ratio of Xilinx, Inc. NASDAQ:XLNX Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is 4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.38 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.6.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits exhibits an Operating Margin of 30.60% and a Gross Margin of 69.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 26.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 11.76% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 21.75%.

The current Stock Price for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is 60.37 with a change in price of -0.61%. Xilinx, Inc. XLNX showed a Day High of -3.00% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 24.09%. Its 52-Week High was -3.00% and 52-Week Low was 53.37%.

