Leading stocks in today’s market: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Restaurants has a market capitalization valued at Restaurants. As the outstanding stock of Yum! Brands, Inc. NYSE:YUM Restaurants is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM Restaurants. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:YUM Restaurants and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Restaurants has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.33, which in return shows a value of 23.23 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Yum! Brands, Inc. NYSE:YUM is valued at 1.26 with a P/S value of 1.95.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Restaurants prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.18% that has a Payout Ratio of 47.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.93, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 25.80%. Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 13.89% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 4.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 13.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Yum! Brands, Inc. NYSE:YUM Restaurants is currently valued at 18.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 29.40%. The Current Ratio of Yum! Brands, Inc. NYSE:YUM Restaurants is 1.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Restaurants exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.70% and a Gross Margin of 55.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.19% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.87%.

The current Stock Price for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Restaurants is 64.51 with a change in price of 0.46%. Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM showed a Day High of -1.23% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.30%. Its 52-Week High was -1.88% and 52-Week Low was 41.30%.