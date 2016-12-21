Leading stocks in today’s market: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Medical Appliances & Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. NYSE:ZBH Medical Appliances & Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH Medical Appliances & Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ZBH Medical Appliances & Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 56.99, which in return shows a value of 11.74 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. NYSE:ZBH is valued at 5.49 with a P/S value of 2.68.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Medical Appliances & Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.94% that has a Payout Ratio of 52.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.79, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -81.50%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.57% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -23.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.39% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. NYSE:ZBH Medical Appliances & Equipment is currently valued at 1.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.20%. The Current Ratio of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. NYSE:ZBH Medical Appliances & Equipment is 2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.13 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Medical Appliances & Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 11.30% and a Gross Margin of 68.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -6.67% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -13.23%.

The current Stock Price for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Medical Appliances & Equipment is 101.78 with a change in price of -0.07%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH showed a Day High of -23.07% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.43%. Its 52-Week High was -23.59% and 52-Week Low was 16.03%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

