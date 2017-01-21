Leading stocks in today’s market: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Medical Appliances & Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. NYSE:ZBH Medical Appliances & Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH Medical Appliances & Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ZBH Medical Appliances & Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 63.6, which in return shows a value of 13.13 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. NYSE:ZBH is valued at 6.1 with a P/S value of 2.99.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Medical Appliances & Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.84% that has a Payout Ratio of 52.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.79, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -81.50%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.34% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -23.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.43% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. NYSE:ZBH Medical Appliances & Equipment is currently valued at 1.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.20%. The Current Ratio of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. NYSE:ZBH Medical Appliances & Equipment is 2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.13 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Medical Appliances & Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 11.30% and a Gross Margin of 68.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 9.10% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.18%.

The current Stock Price for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Medical Appliances & Equipment is 113.65 with a change in price of -0.81%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH showed a Day High of -2.16% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 19.12%. Its 52-Week High was -14.48% and 52-Week Low was 29.86%.