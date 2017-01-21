Leading stocks in today’s market: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Drugs – Generic has a market capitalization valued at Drugs – Generic. As the outstanding stock of Zoetis Inc. NYSE:ZTS Drugs – Generic is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Zoetis Inc. ZTS Drugs – Generic. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ZTS Drugs – Generic and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Drugs – Generic has a Price Earning Ratio of 39.08, which in return shows a value of 23.1 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Zoetis Inc. NYSE:ZTS is valued at 3 with a P/S value of 5.47.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Drugs – Generic prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.78% that has a Payout Ratio of 26.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.38, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -41.90%. Zoetis Inc. ZTS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 20.29% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 25.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 13.03% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Zoetis Inc. NYSE:ZTS Drugs – Generic is currently valued at 9.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.70%. The Current Ratio of Zoetis Inc. NYSE:ZTS Drugs – Generic is 3.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.82 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.82.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Drugs – Generic exhibits an Operating Margin of 21.80% and a Gross Margin of 65.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.60% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.66%.

The current Stock Price for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Drugs – Generic is 53.97 with a change in price of 0.88%. Zoetis Inc. ZTS showed a Day High of -1.18% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.10%. Its 52-Week High was -1.18% and 52-Week Low was 42.21%.

