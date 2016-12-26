Life Insurance: China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LFC) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LFC) Life Insurance is valued at 90623.8. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. NYSE:LFC Life Insurance on its PE ratio displays a value of 14.47 with a Forward PE of 26.1. China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Life Insurance has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.24 and a PB value of 1.56.

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LFC) Life Insurance shows a Dividend Yield of 2.50% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Life Insurance holds an EPS of 0.88 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 7.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 32.43%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 0.60%. Eventually, China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Life Insurance exhibits an EPS value of -7.50% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Life Insurance NYSE shows a value of 3.50% with Outstanding shares of 7085.52.

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LFC) Life Insurance has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.20% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.41%. Its Day High was 5.41% and Day Low showed 5.18%. The 52-Week High shows -24.23% with a 52-Week Low of 27.01%.

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LFC) Life Insurance has a current market price of 12.79 and the change is -0.16%. Its Target Price was fixed at 18.74 at an IPO Date of 12/17/2003. At present, the Gross Margin for China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. LFC Life Insurance is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 6.80%. Performance week shows a value of -1.92%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -6.16%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.76% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.05%.