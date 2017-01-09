Life Insurance: Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) Life Insurance is valued at 36283.47. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Manulife Financial Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Manulife Financial Corporation NYSE:MFC Life Insurance on its PE ratio displays a value of 16.1 with a Forward PE of 8.57. Manulife Financial Corporation Life Insurance has a PEG of 1.4 alongside a PS value of 0.71 and a PB value of 1.22.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) Life Insurance shows a Dividend Yield of 2.98% with a Payout Ratio of 47.90%. Manulife Financial Corporation Life Insurance holds an EPS of 1.14 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -41.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 17.00%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 25.10%. Eventually, Manulife Financial Corporation Life Insurance exhibits an EPS value of 11.47% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Manulife Financial Corporation Life Insurance NYSE shows a value of 103.50% with Outstanding shares of 1973.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) Life Insurance has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.65% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 26.47%. Its Day High was 26.47% and Day Low showed 31.02%. The 52-Week High shows -3.41% with a 52-Week Low of 74.08%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) Life Insurance has a current market price of 18.39 and the change is 0.22%. Its Target Price was fixed at 19.13 at an IPO Date of 9/24/1999. At present, the Gross Margin for Manulife Financial Corporation MFC Life Insurance is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 4.40%. Performance week shows a value of 3.49%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.43%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.50% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.68%.