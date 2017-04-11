LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) from CATV Systems – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) CATV Systems is valued at 36042.24. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of LiLAC Group compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forLiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) CATV Systems on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 25.39. LiLAC Group CATV Systems has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 13.23 and a PB value of 0.94.

LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) CATV Systems shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. LiLAC Group CATV Systems holds an EPS of -3.46 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -312.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 129.08%, and its growth for the last five years shows at *TBA. Eventually, LiLAC Group CATV Systems exhibits an EPS value of 47.90% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for LiLAC Group CATV Systems NASDAQ shows a value of 198.40% with Outstanding shares of 1580.8.

LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) CATV Systems has a Current Ratio of 1.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.23% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -13.31%. Its Day High was -13.31% and Day Low showed 6.87%. The 52-Week High shows -47.10% with a 52-Week Low of 18.06%.

LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) CATV Systems has a current market price of 22.55 and the change is -1.10%. Its Target Price was fixed at 31.17 at an IPO Date of 7/14/2015. At present, the Gross Margin for LiLAC Group LILA CATV Systems is moving around at 59.00% alongside a Profit Margin of -8.70%. Performance week shows a value of 3.21%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.71%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.62% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.63%.