Lodging: Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) Lodging is valued at 21894.63. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Ctrip.com International, Ltd. NASDAQ:CTRP Lodging on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 84.46. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. Lodging has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 8.85 and a PB value of 2.13.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) Lodging shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. Lodging holds an EPS of -0.63 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 794.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 183.90%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 15.30%. Eventually, Ctrip.com International, Ltd. Lodging exhibits an EPS value of 1.65% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Ctrip.com International, Ltd. Lodging NASDAQ shows a value of 75.10% with Outstanding shares of 495.69.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) Lodging has a Current Ratio of 1.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.45% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.58%. Its Day High was 0.58% and Day Low showed 11.23%. The 52-Week High shows -10.98% with a 52-Week Low of 24.42%.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) Lodging has a current market price of 44.17 and the change is 1.47%. Its Target Price was fixed at 52.53 at an IPO Date of 12/9/2003. At present, the Gross Margin for Ctrip.com International, Ltd. CTRP Lodging is moving around at 74.40% alongside a Profit Margin of -11.70%. Performance week shows a value of 2.15%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 5.24%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.35% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.95%.