Lodging: Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lodging is valued at 17206.65. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Expedia, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Expedia, Inc. NASDAQ:EXPE Lodging on its PE ratio displays a value of 96.88 with a Forward PE of 18.45. Expedia, Inc. Lodging has a PEG of 3.55 alongside a PS value of 2.05 and a PB value of 4.5.

Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lodging shows a Dividend Yield of 0.89% with a Payout Ratio of 78.00%. Expedia, Inc. Lodging holds an EPS of 1.2 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 90.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 32.87%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 22.20%. Eventually, Expedia, Inc. Lodging exhibits an EPS value of 27.32% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Expedia, Inc. Lodging NASDAQ shows a value of 33.20% with Outstanding shares of 147.76.

Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lodging has a Current Ratio of 0.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.32% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.21%. Its Day High was 2.21% and Day Low showed 4.08%. The 52-Week High shows -12.61% with a 52-Week Low of 32.91%.

Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lodging has a current market price of 116.45 and the change is 1.53%. Its Target Price was fixed at 142.33 at an IPO Date of 7/21/2005. At present, the Gross Margin for Expedia, Inc. EXPE Lodging is moving around at 81.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 2.30%. Performance week shows a value of 2.18%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -5.91%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.64% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.97%.