Major Airlines: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Major Airlines is valued at 24451.19. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of American Airlines Group Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for American Airlines Group Inc. NASDAQ:AAL Major Airlines on its PE ratio displays a value of 5.02 with a Forward PE of 10.12. American Airlines Group Inc. Major Airlines has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.61 and a PB value of 5.59.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Major Airlines shows a Dividend Yield of 0.86% with a Payout Ratio of 4.20%. American Airlines Group Inc. Major Airlines holds an EPS of 9.31 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 182.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to -18.73%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 57.90%. Eventually, American Airlines Group Inc. Major Airlines exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for American Airlines Group Inc. Major Airlines NASDAQ shows a value of -1.00% with Outstanding shares of 523.02.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Major Airlines has a Current Ratio of 0.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.25% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 23.55%. Its Day High was 23.55% and Day Low showed 19.14%. The 52-Week High shows -7.68% with a 52-Week Low of 89.17%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Major Airlines has a current market price of 46.75 and the change is -1.89%. Its Target Price was fixed at 53.73 at an IPO Date of 9/27/2005. At present, the Gross Margin for American Airlines Group Inc. AAL Major Airlines is moving around at 36.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 14.20%. Performance week shows a value of -0.70%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -2.44%. Volatility for the week appears to be 3.16% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.58%.