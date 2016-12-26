Major Airlines: China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA) Major Airlines is valued at 12269.42. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. NYSE:CEA Major Airlines on its PE ratio displays a value of 9.76 with a Forward PE of 90.16. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. Major Airlines has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.89 and a PB value of 0.84.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA) Major Airlines shows a Dividend Yield of 1.69% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. Major Airlines holds an EPS of 2.31 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 31.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to -55.36%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -4.50%. Eventually, China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. Major Airlines exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. Major Airlines NYSE shows a value of 7.50% with Outstanding shares of 544.34.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA) Major Airlines has a Current Ratio of 0.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.67% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -12.84%. Its Day High was -12.84% and Day Low showed 5.43%. The 52-Week High shows -28.65% with a 52-Week Low of 7.69%.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA) Major Airlines has a current market price of 22.54 and the change is 0.76%. Its Target Price was fixed at 175.07 at an IPO Date of 2/4/1997. At present, the Gross Margin for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. CEA Major Airlines is moving around at 37.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 4.40%. Performance week shows a value of 4.79%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.92%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.81% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.27%.