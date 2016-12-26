Major Integrated Oil & Gas: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) Major Integrated Oil & Gas is valued at 96008.92. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. NYSE:SNP Major Integrated Oil & Gas on its PE ratio displays a value of 16.8 with a Forward PE of 13.55. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a PEG of 8.4 alongside a PS value of 0.36 and a PB value of 0.87.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) Major Integrated Oil & Gas shows a Dividend Yield of 3.36% with a Payout Ratio of 78.40%. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. Major Integrated Oil & Gas holds an EPS of 4.22 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -32.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.11%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -15.70%. Eventually, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. Major Integrated Oil & Gas exhibits an EPS value of 2.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. Major Integrated Oil & Gas NYSE shows a value of -13.50% with Outstanding shares of 1354.91.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a Current Ratio of 0.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.85% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.16%. Its Day High was 2.16% and Day Low showed 4.48%. The 52-Week High shows -9.07% with a 52-Week Low of 51.19%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a current market price of 70.86 and the change is -1.73%. Its Target Price was fixed at 78.71 at an IPO Date of 10/18/2000. At present, the Gross Margin for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. SNP Major Integrated Oil & Gas is moving around at 28.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 2.00%. Performance week shows a value of -2.89%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.13%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.85% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.28%.