Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas is valued at 19918.45. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Ecopetrol S.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Ecopetrol S.A. NYSE:EC Major Integrated Oil & Gas on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 7.93. Ecopetrol S.A. Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.23 and a PB value of 1.28.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas shows a Dividend Yield of 10.88% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Ecopetrol S.A. Major Integrated Oil & Gas holds an EPS of -0.82 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -169.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 197.04%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -19.90%. Eventually, Ecopetrol S.A. Major Integrated Oil & Gas exhibits an EPS value of 57.80% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Ecopetrol S.A. Major Integrated Oil & Gas NYSE shows a value of -6.30% with Outstanding shares of 2083.52.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a Current Ratio of 1.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.97% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.38%. Its Day High was 6.38% and Day Low showed 24.97%. The 52-Week High shows -7.09% with a 52-Week Low of 85.27%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a current market price of 9.56 and the change is 1.16%. Its Target Price was fixed at 8.19 at an IPO Date of 9/18/2008. At present, the Gross Margin for Ecopetrol S.A. EC Major Integrated Oil & Gas is moving around at 26.90% alongside a Profit Margin of -10.40%. Performance week shows a value of 2.80%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 6.46%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.53% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.87%.