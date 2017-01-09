Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Major Integrated Oil & Gas is valued at 29524.77. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Imperial Oil Limited compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Imperial Oil Limited NYSE:IMO Major Integrated Oil & Gas on its PE ratio displays a value of 47.82 with a Forward PE of 19.48. Imperial Oil Limited Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a PEG of 4.04 alongside a PS value of 1.61 and a PB value of 1.63.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Major Integrated Oil & Gas shows a Dividend Yield of 1.29% with a Payout Ratio of 59.70%. Imperial Oil Limited Major Integrated Oil & Gas holds an EPS of 0.73 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -70.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 217.70%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -12.50%. Eventually, Imperial Oil Limited Major Integrated Oil & Gas exhibits an EPS value of 11.84% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Imperial Oil Limited Major Integrated Oil & Gas NYSE shows a value of -6.80% with Outstanding shares of 844.53.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.78% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.06%. Its Day High was 9.06% and Day Low showed 11.52%. The 52-Week High shows -5.13% with a 52-Week Low of 38.29%.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a current market price of 34.96 and the change is 0.23%. Its Target Price was fixed at 35.4 at an IPO Date of 7/16/1986. At present, the Gross Margin for Imperial Oil Limited IMO Major Integrated Oil & Gas is moving around at 12.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.40%. Performance week shows a value of 0.06%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.55%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.45% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.79%.