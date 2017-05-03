Market Highlights for the day: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

THE QUANTITATIVE RELATIONSHIPS

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), started its day with an opening price of 41.4 as the company saw a change of -0.73%. The Average Volume of the business is currently 8749.67 with a P/E (price to earnings) ratio of 21.34 , while Forward P/E ratio is 14.71. The price to earnings ratio specifies the likely price of a share based on its earnings. As a business’s earnings per share starts to go up, so does their value of share in the market. An enterprise with an elevated P/E ratio typically indicates the progressive future performances which in return encourages investors to pay more for this company’s shares.

RETURNS

Performance for the 52 week high for Applied Materials, Inc. touched -0.99% and the lowest for the 52 week was hit in the same period at 115.74%. The share has a Return on Assets of 15.10%, Return on Investment of 17.30% and a Return on Equity of 30.20%. Market cap for AMAT is 45838.45. Bearing in mind, the significance of Return on Investment, it is important to note ROI is the most common profitability ratio for all investors. It assesses the performance of an enterprise by dividing net profit by net worth.

SHARE PRICE

A price target is an estimated price level of a financial security quantified by an investment analyst. It embodies a security’s price that, if attained, marks the trader distinguishing the best possible result for his investment. This is the price at which the buyer or investor desires to exit his current position so he can earn the highest amount. Applied Materials, Inc., AMAT has been given an average price target of 41.16 from analysts based on the statistics collected by Finviz.

RELIABLE INDICATORS

As of now, we look at the Moving Averages where the 200-day is 27.71%, and the 20-day is 4.89%. Moving averages are considered to be one of the most dependable indicator for technical stock analysis as it assists investors in reckoning where the stock has been and also aid them in finding out where it may possibly be heading.

GROWTH

From the overall statistics, the company is likely to report earnings of 158.20% per share for the current quarter.

Applied Materials, Inc., AMAT performance for the year-to-date is 29.62%, while its one year performance measured at a Positive trend of 108.23%. The shares quarterly performance indicates a momentum of 22.13%, although its last one month trend is at 7.22%. The company’s weekly performance exhibited a trend of 2.26%.

LUCRATIVENESS

Profitability study is probably the most important measure in making investment decision. Net profit margin of the company was documented at 18.00%, operating profit margin was 22.00%, whereas gross profit margin measures at 42.50%.

HIGH LOW

Applied Materials, Inc., AMAT has 1098.98 Million shares outstanding with the floating shares of 1077.02 Million in market. Company’s short ratio for its stock is recognized at 1.53 and the short float is around of 1.24%. Applied Materials, Inc. reached a day high at -0.99% today with its lowest for the day at 16.57%.

PAYING OFF THE DEBTS

Liquidity ratios benefits stockholders in comprehending the company’s ability to pay off its short term debts. For the most recent quarter, quick ratio was 1.8, current ratio was 2.4, LT Debt/Equity ratio was 0.41 and Total Debt/Equity ratio was 0.43. To better understand the scenario, we can use an example to explain how liquidity ratios work and how it can help the investors to interpret the numbers. In essence, a ratio of 1.5:1 would indicate that the company has $1.50 of current assets for every $1 of current liabilities.