Market Trend Highlights: Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Summary of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) | Monday June 26, 2017

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Wells Fargo & Company stated a price of 52.76 today, indicating a positive change of 0.59%.

Wells Fargo & Company is operating with a market capitalization of 264.56 B, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.10% and an average volume of 18891.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.46.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Wells Fargo & Company stands at -12.05% while the 52-week low stands at 21.15%.

The performance week for Wells Fargo & Company is at -2.67% and the performance month is at -1.21%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.05% and -5.85% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -4.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Wells Fargo & Company is -0.27% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.22%.

The volatility (week) for Wells Fargo & Company is at 1.15% and the volatility (month) is at 1.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Wells Fargo & Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.62 and the float short is at 0.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.13, while the P/S ratio is at 4.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -3.20%.