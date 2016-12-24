Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) from Lodging – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Lodging is valued at 32179.56. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Marriott International, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forMarriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Lodging on its PE ratio displays a value of 29.67 with a Forward PE of 20.87. Marriott International, Inc. Lodging has a PEG of 2 alongside a PS value of 2.1 and a PB value of 3.83.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Lodging shows a Dividend Yield of 1.43% with a Payout Ratio of 38.20%. Marriott International, Inc. Lodging holds an EPS of 2.83 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 24.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 11.54%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 21.10%. Eventually, Marriott International, Inc. Lodging exhibits an EPS value of 14.81% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Marriott International, Inc. Lodging NASDAQ shows a value of 10.20% with Outstanding shares of 382.68.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Lodging has a Current Ratio of 0.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.27% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.96%. Its Day High was 19.96% and Day Low showed 28.08%. The 52-Week High shows -2.39% with a 52-Week Low of 51.48%.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Lodging has a current market price of 84.09 and the change is 0.43%. Its Target Price was fixed at 79.88 at an IPO Date of 10/13/1993. At present, the Gross Margin for Marriott International, Inc. MAR Lodging is moving around at 14.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 4.80%. Performance week shows a value of -2.28%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 7.70%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.23% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.68%.